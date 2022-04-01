I-Mab Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of I-Mab in a report released on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for I-Mab’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IMAB. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of I-Mab from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.43.

I-Mab stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAB. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of I-Mab by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of I-Mab by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 472,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,629,000 after buying an additional 240,741 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,264,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of I-Mab by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 534,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,854,000 after buying an additional 23,370 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of I-Mab by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 180,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,084,000 after buying an additional 97,109 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

