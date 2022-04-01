Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Huntsman in a research note issued on Monday, March 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.03. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Huntsman’s FY2023 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

HUN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $37.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average is $34.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.15. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $41.65.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.93%.

Huntsman declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

