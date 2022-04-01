Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

HBAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $103,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,885 shares of company stock worth $696,713. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $213,579,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 93,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 48,474 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

