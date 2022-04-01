Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) & Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Head-To-Head Survey

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) and Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.4% of Humanigen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Legend Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Humanigen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Humanigen and Legend Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Humanigen $3.60 million 54.62 -$236.65 million ($4.10) -0.73 Legend Biotech $89.79 million 62.31 -$386.21 million ($1.36) -26.72

Humanigen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Legend Biotech. Legend Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Humanigen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Humanigen and Legend Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Humanigen 1 2 4 0 2.43 Legend Biotech 0 0 5 0 3.00

Humanigen presently has a consensus target price of $24.60, indicating a potential upside of 717.28%. Legend Biotech has a consensus target price of $62.25, indicating a potential upside of 71.30%. Given Humanigen’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Humanigen is more favorable than Legend Biotech.

Risk and Volatility

Humanigen has a beta of -1.53, suggesting that its share price is 253% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legend Biotech has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Humanigen and Legend Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Humanigen -6,582.73% -4,882.88% -256.13% Legend Biotech -429.40% -158.74% -53.20%

Summary

Legend Biotech beats Humanigen on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Humanigen (Get Rating)

Humanigen, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops Ifabotuzumab, a humaneered monoclonal antibody that targets EphA3 receptor, which has completed the Phase I dose escalation portion of a Phase I/II clinical trial in multiple hematologic malignancies; and HGEN005, an anti-EMR1 monoclonal antibody, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of eosinophilic disorders. Humanigen, Inc. has a clinical collaboration agreement with Kite Pharma, Inc. to conduct a multi-center Phase Ib/II study of Lenzilumab in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and a cooperative research and development agreement with the Department of Defense to assist in the development of lenzilumab in advance of a potential emergency use authorization for COVID-19. The company was formerly known as KaloBios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Humanigen, Inc. in August 2017. Humanigen, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Burlingame, California.

About Legend Biotech (Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma. The company also has a portfolio of earlier-stage autologous product candidates targeting various cancers, including non-hodgkins lymphoma (NHL), acute myeloid leukemia, and T cell lymphoma. In addition, it is developing allogeneic CAR-T product candidates targeting CD20 for the treatment of NHL and targeting B-cell maturation antigen for the treatment of MM, which are currently in an investigator-initiated Phase 1 clinical trial in China. Further, the company has product candidates in early preclinical and clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors as well as infectious diseases. Legend Biotech Corporation was founded in 2014 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey. Legend Biotech Corporation is a subsidiary of Genscript Biotech Corporation.

