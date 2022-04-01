Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Humacyte stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35. Humacyte has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Humacyte from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Humacyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.65.
About Humacyte (Get Rating)
Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.
