Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Humacyte stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35. Humacyte has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Humacyte from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Humacyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 6.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

