Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,500 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the February 28th total of 311,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 448,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

HDSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 4,089,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,159,000 after buying an additional 27,774 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 382.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,975,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after buying an additional 1,565,797 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 253,500 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,790,000. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HDSN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.21. The company had a trading volume of 862,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,011. Hudson Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $278.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $37.78 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.