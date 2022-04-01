Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) vs. Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Critical Survey

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) and Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hudson Pacific Properties and Bluegreen Vacations, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Pacific Properties 2 5 1 0 1.88 Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 2 0 3.00

Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus target price of $28.45, indicating a potential upside of 2.52%. Bluegreen Vacations has a consensus target price of $57.50, indicating a potential upside of 94.45%. Given Bluegreen Vacations’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bluegreen Vacations is more favorable than Hudson Pacific Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Pacific Properties and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Pacific Properties 1.68% 0.41% 0.18% Bluegreen Vacations 7.75% 19.90% 4.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.0% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.7% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hudson Pacific Properties and Bluegreen Vacations’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Pacific Properties $896.84 million 4.72 $10.11 million $0.04 693.92 Bluegreen Vacations $757.11 million 0.84 $58.73 million $2.77 10.68

Bluegreen Vacations has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hudson Pacific Properties. Bluegreen Vacations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hudson Pacific Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Hudson Pacific Properties has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats Hudson Pacific Properties on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest. The Studio Properties segment primarily used for the physical production of media content, such as television programs, feature films, commercials, music videos and photographs. Hudson Pacific Properties was founded by Victor J. Coleman in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations. The BBX Capital Real Estate segment includes acquisition, development, construction, ownership, financing, and management of real estate and investments in real estate joint ventures. The Renin segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and distribution of sliding doors, door systems and hardware, and home decor products. The BBX Sweet Holdings segment engages in the ownership and management of operating businesses in the confectionery industry, including IT’SUGAR, Hoffman’s Chocolates, and Las Olas Confections and Snacks. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

