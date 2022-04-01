HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HUBS. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded HubSpot from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on HubSpot from $850.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $739.04.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $13.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $488.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $627.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of -297.48 and a beta of 1.67. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $378.88 and a 52 week high of $866.00.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HubSpot will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $2,006,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $723,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $261,886,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

