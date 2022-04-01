Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Trading Down 6.1%

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $72.41 and last traded at $72.48. Approximately 5,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 203,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.21.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.06. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 406.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,748 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hub Group by 48,125.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 636,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after acquiring an additional 635,256 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Hub Group by 188.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,914,000 after acquiring an additional 464,796 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,893,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,586,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,851,000 after acquiring an additional 288,491 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

