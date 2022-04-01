HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 550 ($7.20) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.29) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 530 ($6.94) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 510 ($6.68) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.34) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 553.82 ($7.25).

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 525.40 ($6.88) on Wednesday. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 567.20 ($7.43). The stock has a market capitalization of £106.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 520.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 461.93.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 42,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.71), for a total transaction of £218,726.40 ($286,516.11).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

