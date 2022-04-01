H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&R Block from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.35. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $26.84.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. The firm had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that H&R Block will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 2,416.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

