Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.88.
Shares of TWNK stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $22.18. The stock had a trading volume of 11,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average is $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.38. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $22.72.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.
Hostess Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.