Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Shares of TWNK stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $22.18. The stock had a trading volume of 11,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average is $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.38. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $22.72.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.89 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

