Honest (HNST) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Honest to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Honest and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honest 1 3 5 0 2.44 Honest Competitors 284 1249 3352 62 2.65

Honest presently has a consensus target price of $9.78, indicating a potential upside of 87.74%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 34.19%. Given Honest’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Honest is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.2% of Honest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Honest and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honest -12.14% -96.90% -14.76% Honest Competitors -8.30% -21.30% -3.91%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Honest and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Honest $318.64 million -$38.68 million -11.33 Honest Competitors $16.53 billion $902.63 million 85.92

Honest’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Honest. Honest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Honest rivals beat Honest on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Honest Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The Honest Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

