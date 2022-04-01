Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE HTH opened at $29.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.10. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $28.87 and a twelve month high of $39.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.75.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $389.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.11 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 19.30%. Hilltop’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

