Highview Capital Management LLC DE Invests $231,000 in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $152.78. The stock had a trading volume of 46,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,407,113. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $130.29 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.08 and a 200-day moving average of $151.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $369.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.64.

Procter & Gamble Profile (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.