Highlander Partners L.P. Purchases New Shares in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Highlander Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,009 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000. Avid Technology makes up about 0.9% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Avid Technology by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 422,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 29,376 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Avid Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $984,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in Avid Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $651,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Avid Technology by 476.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Avid Technology by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Avid Technology news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $158,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $636,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of AVID stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $35.43. 250,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $40.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $119.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

