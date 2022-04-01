Highlander Partners L.P. Invests $6.82 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Highlander Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,819,000. Alibaba Group makes up 8.3% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Barclays cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.47.

BABA stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.20. The company had a trading volume of 54,972,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,850,207. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $245.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.36. The company has a market capitalization of $298.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

