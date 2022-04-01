Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 410 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BXP. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 177.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BXP stock opened at $128.80 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.53 and a 1-year high of $133.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.66%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BXP. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.27.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

