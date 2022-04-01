Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,422 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Target by 111.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.14.

Shares of TGT opened at $212.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.81. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $184.00 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $6,529,368.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,159 shares of company stock valued at $14,282,197. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

