Highland Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $4,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

NYSE:TAP opened at $53.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average of $47.99.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

About Molson Coors Beverage (Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.