Highland Capital Management LLC Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $1,062,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 35,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.61) to GBX 3,200 ($41.92) in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $954.62.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $203.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $164.13 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.44 and its 200-day moving average is $201.77.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $1.5714 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

