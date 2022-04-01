Highland Capital Management LLC Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 457.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 536.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

AMLP stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $39.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average is $35.07.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.