Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.410-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.030-$2.170 EPS.

Shares of HPE stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $16.36. The company had a trading volume of 145,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,193,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $17.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average is $15.73.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.93.

In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 185,604 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $3,036,481.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,910 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $627,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,451,279. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.