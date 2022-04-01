Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.410-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.030-$2.170 EPS.
Shares of HPE stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $16.36. The company had a trading volume of 145,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,193,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $17.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average is $15.73.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.93.
In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 185,604 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $3,036,481.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,910 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $627,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,451,279. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.
