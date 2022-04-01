Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Shares Gap Down to $31.60

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.60, but opened at $30.36. Hess Midstream shares last traded at $30.85, with a volume of 7,759 shares changing hands.

HESM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.96.

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.517 dividend. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.61%.

In other news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,770 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $122,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,798 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $58,273.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,994 shares of company stock valued at $380,565 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,362,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,615 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Hess Midstream by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after purchasing an additional 129,407 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Hess Midstream by 2.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,624,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,824,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hess Midstream by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after purchasing an additional 487,428 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Hess Midstream by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 871,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,082,000 after purchasing an additional 88,399 shares during the period.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

