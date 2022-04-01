HEROcoin (PLAY) Price Reaches $0.0169 on Exchanges

HEROcoin (PLAY) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded up 16.9% against the dollar. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.21 million and approximately $50,684.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00037265 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00107216 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

PLAY is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

