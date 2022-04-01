Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) Insider Acquires £48,504.17 in Stock

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Rating) insider Darren Littlewood purchased 15,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 317 ($4.15) per share, with a total value of £48,504.17 ($63,537.03).
Shares of Henry Boot stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 314.50 ($4.12). 77,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 301.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 286.95. The firm has a market cap of £419.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10. Henry Boot PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 253 ($3.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 329 ($4.31).
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.63 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from Henry Boot’s previous dividend of $2.42. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Henry Boot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.26%.
Henry Boot PLC engages in the property investment and development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.
