Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) Insider Acquires £48,504.17 in Stock

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Rating) insider Darren Littlewood purchased 15,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 317 ($4.15) per share, with a total value of £48,504.17 ($63,537.03).

Shares of Henry Boot stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 314.50 ($4.12). 77,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 301.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 286.95. The firm has a market cap of £419.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10. Henry Boot PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 253 ($3.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 329 ($4.31).

Get Henry Boot alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.63 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from Henry Boot’s previous dividend of $2.42. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Henry Boot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

Henry Boot PLC engages in the property investment and development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Boot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Boot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.