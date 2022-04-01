HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €82.01 ($90.12).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.10 ($103.41) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €114.00 ($125.27) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €89.00 ($97.80) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($124.18) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($51.65) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of ETR:HFG traded down €3.69 ($4.05) on Friday, hitting €40.96 ($45.01). The company had a trading volume of 1,262,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,734. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of €33.41 ($36.71) and a 1-year high of €97.50 ($107.14). The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €46.44 and a 200 day moving average price of €66.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

