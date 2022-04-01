Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Gap Up to $5.78

Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.78, but opened at $6.29. Hello Group shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 82,374 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MOMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hello Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Hello Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 185,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,367 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Hello Group by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 32,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hello Group by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Hello Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,284,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,753,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hello Group by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 34,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

