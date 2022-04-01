Helix (HLIX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

Helix (HLIX) traded down 37.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Helix has a market cap of $34,474.20 and approximately $1.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helix coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Helix has traded 85.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012320 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 64.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000189 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Helix Coin Profile

Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,821,028 coins. Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

