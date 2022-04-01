Head-To-Head Survey: First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) vs. Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX)

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) and Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares First National and Truxton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National 21.89% 10.66% 0.91% Truxton 37.11% N/A N/A

27.2% of First National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Truxton shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of First National shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

First National has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truxton has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First National pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Truxton pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. First National pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Truxton pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First National has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. First National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for First National and Truxton, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National 0 1 0 0 2.00 Truxton 0 0 0 0 N/A

First National presently has a consensus price target of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 142.86%. Given First National’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First National is more favorable than Truxton.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First National and Truxton’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National $47.32 million 2.76 $10.36 million $1.92 10.94 Truxton $39.19 million 5.47 $14.54 million $5.01 14.67

Truxton has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First National. First National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Truxton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First National beats Truxton on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

First National Company Profile (Get Rating)

First National Corp. (Virginia) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary, First Bank. The firm offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties. The company was founded on September 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Strasburg, VA.

Truxton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Truxton Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking and business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans, Commercial Real Estate Loans, Residential Real Estate Loans, Construction and Land Development Loans, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Loans segment includes loans for commercial, industrial or agricultural purposes to business enterprises that are not secured by real estate. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment refers to the loans secured by non-residential real estate and improvements thereon. The Residential Real Estate Loans segment comprises the loans secured by residential real estate, including single-family and multi-family dwellings. The Construction and Land Development Loans segment consists of loans that finance the process of improving properties preparatory to erecting new structures or the on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential or farm buildings. The Consumer Loans segment is composed of the loans to individuals for household, family, and other personal expenditures that are not secured by real estate. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Na

