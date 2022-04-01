Head-To-Head Contrast: Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) versus The Competition

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Keurig Dr Pepper to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Keurig Dr Pepper has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keurig Dr Pepper’s peers have a beta of 0.73, suggesting that their average share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Keurig Dr Pepper pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Keurig Dr Pepper pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Beverages” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 105.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Keurig Dr Pepper is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keurig Dr Pepper 0 5 3 0 2.38 Keurig Dr Pepper Competitors 276 1286 1454 32 2.41

Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus target price of $38.43, indicating a potential upside of 1.39%. As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 100.54%. Given Keurig Dr Pepper’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Keurig Dr Pepper has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Keurig Dr Pepper and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Keurig Dr Pepper $12.68 billion $2.15 billion 25.27 Keurig Dr Pepper Competitors $11.49 billion $1.92 billion -18.73

Keurig Dr Pepper has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Keurig Dr Pepper is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Keurig Dr Pepper and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keurig Dr Pepper 16.92% 9.35% 4.53% Keurig Dr Pepper Competitors -28.91% -141.93% -19.87%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.5% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Keurig Dr Pepper beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Keurig Dr Pepper (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc. engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers. The Packaged Beverages segment offers finished beverages and other products, including owned brands and third-party brands. The Beverage Concentrates segment sells branded concentrates and syrup to third-party bottlers. The Latin America Beverages segment refers to sales in Mexico, the Caribbean, and other international markets from the production of concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

