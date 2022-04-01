Head-To-Head Comparison: StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) and Fang (NYSE:SFUN)

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) and Fang (NYSE:SFUN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.4% of StoneCo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.5% of Fang shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares StoneCo and Fang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo -28.64% -3.89% -1.52% Fang N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

StoneCo has a beta of 2.4, indicating that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fang has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for StoneCo and Fang, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo 3 8 2 0 1.92 Fang 0 0 0 0 N/A

StoneCo presently has a consensus price target of $24.46, suggesting a potential upside of 109.07%. Given StoneCo’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe StoneCo is more favorable than Fang.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares StoneCo and Fang’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo $894.07 million 4.04 -$251.79 million ($0.83) -14.10 Fang $216.15 million 0.15 -$6.46 million ($2.66) -1.33

Fang has lower revenue, but higher earnings than StoneCo. StoneCo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fang, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

StoneCo beats Fang on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

StoneCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale. The company was founded by André Street de Aguiar in 2000 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Fang Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fang Holdings Ltd. engages in the operation of real estate Internet portal and home furnishing and improvement website in China. The company provides marketing, listing, e-commerce, and other value-added services and products for China’s real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors. Its website supports and active online community and network of users seeking information on, and other value added services and products for real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors in China. The company was founded by Tianquan Vincent Mo on June 18, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

