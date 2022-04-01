HC Wainwright Cuts VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) Price Target to $4.00

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VQS opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. VIQ Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in VIQ Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,086,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 16.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIQ Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven, digital voice, and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its products include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist. It operates through the Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services segments.

