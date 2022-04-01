HBC Financial Services PLLC Buys 280 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 207.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,265,797,000 after acquiring an additional 314,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after buying an additional 2,628,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,284,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,770,379,000 after buying an additional 355,101 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,105,472 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,878,713,000 after buying an additional 380,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,809,107,000 after buying an additional 1,247,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.72.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $137.16 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $128.38 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.43. The stock has a market cap of $249.72 billion, a PE ratio of 81.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.