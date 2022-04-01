Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HWKN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawkins from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of HWKN stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.90. 132,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,260. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.04. The stock has a market cap of $969.22 million, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.83. Hawkins has a 12 month low of $29.93 and a 12 month high of $48.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $187.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.82 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 17.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hawkins will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hawkins by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,200,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,259,000 after purchasing an additional 75,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hawkins by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hawkins by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 334,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hawkins by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hawkins by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 26,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

