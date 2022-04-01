Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HAS. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.38.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.64. The stock had a trading volume of 26,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.96. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $81.16 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth $2,231,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 331.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 174.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

