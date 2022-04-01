Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.18

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.18 and last traded at $27.18, with a volume of 249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.48.

HRGLY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,590 ($20.83) to GBX 1,530 ($20.04) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($19.26) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,650 ($21.61) to GBX 1,530 ($20.04) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,166.17.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2824 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

About Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

