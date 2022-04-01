HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a financial services holding company. It is a state-chartered stock co-operative bank. The Bank offers services which include personal banking, business banking and commercial lending. Its product and services consists of savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking and estatements. The bank operates primarily in eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Brockton, MA. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut HarborOne Bancorp from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

HONE stock opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.78. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.75 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 23.92%. As a group, analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James W. Blake sold 40,053 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $570,755.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $755,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,053 shares of company stock worth $4,980,755 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

