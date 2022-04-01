Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($131.87) to €150.00 ($164.84) in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €167.00 ($183.52) to €165.00 ($181.32) in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.67.

OTCMKTS:HPGLY opened at $178.63 on Tuesday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $75.81 and a 1-year high of $198.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.36 and a 200 day moving average of $137.50.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

