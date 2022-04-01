Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,868 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

MSFT stock opened at $308.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $297.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $231.10 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

