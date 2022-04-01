Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.79.

NYSE:HAL opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day moving average is $27.33. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 2.41.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

In other news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 51,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,941,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,772 shares of company stock worth $6,384,607 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,432 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

