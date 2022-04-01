GXChain Trading Down 2.8% This Week (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.58 or 0.00003420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $118.71 million and approximately $8.72 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000160 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002578 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,910,492 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.