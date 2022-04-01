Gulden Price Hits $0.0064 on Exchanges (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $3.59 million and approximately $3,170.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.64 or 0.00271396 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00012760 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001418 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000405 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001426 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 562,572,591 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

