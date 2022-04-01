Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GHLD. Zacks Investment Research cut Guild from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Guild from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guild has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of GHLD stock opened at $10.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.41. Guild has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $16.61. The company has a market cap of $626.44 million, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.28.

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guild will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guild in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Guild by 304.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Guild in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Guild in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guild by 67.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 826,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after buying an additional 333,505 shares in the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

