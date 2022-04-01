Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on GWRE shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $94.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.65 and a beta of 1.33. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $81.38 and a 1 year high of $130.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.18.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $62,441.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,806 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $334,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $721,847. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at $67,267,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,070,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,710,000 after buying an additional 308,579 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 36.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 934,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,049,000 after purchasing an additional 251,265 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,958,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,403,000 after purchasing an additional 222,882 shares during the period. Finally, Skye Global Management LP lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 2,286,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,530,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.