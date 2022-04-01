Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives $218.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $218.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE ASR traded up $5.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.11. The stock had a trading volume of 71,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,199. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $165.48 and a fifty-two week high of $230.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 34.57%. The company had revenue of $327.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.02 million. Equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 23.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 13,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 6.7% in the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

