Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Shares Gap Up to $157.49

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $157.49, but opened at $162.80. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico shares last traded at $162.85, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.52 and its 200-day moving average is $132.71. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $250.17 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth about $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

