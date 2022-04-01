Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Shares Gap Up to $157.49

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $157.49, but opened at $162.80. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico shares last traded at $162.85, with a volume of 200 shares traded.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.52 and its 200-day moving average is $132.71. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth about $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (NYSE:PAC)
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (PAC)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.