Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

PAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.00.

NYSE:PAC traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.81. 10,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,981. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a one year low of $98.64 and a one year high of $163.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $250.17 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

