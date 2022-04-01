Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.920-$0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33 billion-$3.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.40 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded Grocery Outlet from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GO traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.23. 6,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,807. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.86. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $42.29.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 2,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $69,946.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $57,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,858 shares of company stock worth $1,230,347 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,483,000 after acquiring an additional 368,445 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,880,000 after purchasing an additional 196,730 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 97,940 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

