Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Stock Price Up 13.8%

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 13.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.78 and last traded at $12.23. Approximately 223,808 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 854,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.
GRFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($16.48) to €11.00 ($12.09) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Grifols from €21.60 ($23.74) to €21.40 ($23.52) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.
The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.18.
About Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
