Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Stock Price Up 13.8%

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 13.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.78 and last traded at $12.23. Approximately 223,808 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 854,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

GRFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($16.48) to €11.00 ($12.09) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Grifols from €21.60 ($23.74) to €21.40 ($23.52) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.18.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Grifols in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Grifols by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Grifols by 8,984.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Grifols by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Grifols by 367.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. 13.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

